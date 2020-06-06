Types of buildings that need acoustic foam

Blog provided by The Foam Factory

Sound proofing foam, or acoustic foam, is an ingenious substance that can completely change the way a room sounds. Though it cannot block out sound completely, it can greatly reduce the amount of unwanted noise inside a room by absorbing the unwanted reverberations and echoes from sound waves. This is why installing acoustic foam panels comes in handy for buildings such as there:

Recording studios

Recording areas are where you’ll see acoustic foam most often. Musicians and content creators need clear sound quality in order to convey their message or showcase their art. The right amount of acoustic foam panels can make sure instruments and voices are the only things picked up by microphones.

Churches

Places of worship often use music as part of their services, and installing acoustic foam panels can make sure the sound of a worship service isn’t muddled by excessive noise or echoing. These panels can also make sure the speaker’s voice is heard as clearly as possible during the sermon.

Gyms

Have you ever wondered why you seem to hear echoes as soon as you step into a gym to play or watch sports? Gyms usually have hardwood floors, smooth walls, and enclosed ceilings. These give sound waves lots of flat surfaces to bounce from, causing many reverberations. Soundproof panels create a harder surface for sound to bounce off, resulting in much less noise pollution.

