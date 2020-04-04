How Replacing Your Mattress Can Help Your Allergies

Blog provided by The Foam Factory

Do you wake up in the morning with clogged sinuses and a runny nose? You might be wondering how your allergies managed to reach you from the comfort of your bed. What you might not know is that your bed could be the cause of your troubles.

Beds are popular gathering places for dust mites that congregate and feed on your dead skin. These creatures are microscopic, so you can’t see them with the naked eye, but every house has them and there could potentially be millions of dust mites on your bed. They won’t leave visible marks on your skin like bed bugs, but after they’ve eaten your dead skin, they will defecate all over your bed. Their feces contain allergenic organisms that might result in allergic reactions and asthma attacks.

The number of these pests can be reduced through regular cleaning, but if you’ve used the same mattress for a decade, there is a very real possibility dust mites and their feces have significantly accumulated over the years. That is part of the reason why it’s important to replace your mattress after you’ve used it for 10 years.

