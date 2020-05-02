What to look for in replacement patio cushions

Blog provided by Wicker Paradise

Are you planning on replacing your outdoor furniture cushions? There are several reasons why furniture owners may choose to do this. Perhaps they have been ruined by the weather. Or maybe they’ve grown uncomfortable. Maybe you just don’t like how they look anymore. No matter what your reason is, there are a few things you must consider when looking for replacement patio cushions.

The most important trait for an outdoor cushion to have is durability and the ability to survive the elements. Your outdoor cushions will continually be exposed to the challenges of nature. You need cushions that can resist rain, moisture, and other liquids, along with the sun’s UV rays and microorganisms such as mold and mildew. If your cushions can’t survive the outdoors, you shouldn’t be using them for your patio.

Second, it’s important that your replacement cushions fit your furniture frames. While certain furniture brands will sell replacement cushions made specifically for their chair or sofa models, you might want to look at custom-made replacement cushions. Custom cushions can be cut according to your furniture’s exact measurements, and you might also be able to choose from a wide selection of cushion fabrics. This ensures that your cushions look great and fit the ambiance you are creating for your outdoor living areas.

