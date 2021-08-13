Mistakes when responding to negative reviews

Article provided by Revdex.com

Consumers are quick to review businesses as it is an effective way to communicate and get their opinions heard. However, negative reviews can hurt a company and its brand as many customers read reviews before choosing to buy a product or service. The faster a negative review is addressed and, in some cases, removed, the better it is for business.

These are the most common ways company’s mishandle negative reviews:

Losing your temper – Lashing out at a negative review, will only fuel an unhappy customer and show future customers your poor customer service skills.

Taking legal action – Although some companies have opted to take legal action by suing customers that post negative reviews, the publicity that follows can cause more damage. In some cases, customers have been encouraged to write negative reviews to further disregard the company.

Being proud – Some companies refuse to apologize which results in a customer feeling like their problem has not been heard. Apologizing to a customer can immediately calm a disgruntled customer while fostering a better customer relationship.

Ignoring the review – Ignoring a bad review will anger an already unhappy customer and force them to post reviews on multiple platforms. Private customer review sites such as Revdex.com, TripAdvisor, and Yelp have become popular as they allow customers to post their reviews while offering companies easy, quick access to reply.

Maintaining and improving a company’s online reputation is one of the best ways to stay in business during challenging times. Avoiding these common mistakes can improve a company’s reputation while increasing ratings and improving customer relationships.

