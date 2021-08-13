Everything you need to know about adult braces

Article written by Elite Dental Group.

According to the American Association of Orthodontists, the number of adult patients opting to be fitted with braces has increased. This is mainly due to the increased emphasis on the health benefits of well-aligned teeth and the new advancements in dentistry.

Although most adults get fitted with braces to improve their appearance, braces can also reduce cavities, bite issues, gum diseases, and tooth decay, as well-aligned teeth are easier to keep clean. Modern braces are also discreet and comfortable, making them a flexible choice for adults.

Before being fitted for braces an orthodontist will perform an oral exam and may request a series of X-rays of your mouth and head. Often this is followed by creating dental impressions to help prescribe a treatment plan.

Although being fitted with braces is not painful, patients do experience some pain until their mouth gets used to the brackets. Braces are easy to keep clean and will only require brushing twice daily and flossing at night. However, a patient will need to visit their orthodontist at regular intervals to tighten and adjust their braces.

Adult braces will vary in cost depending on the type of braces and the correction needed. Most adults will need to wear their braces for 18 months to 3 years which can incur an average cost of $5000. For a better estimate, book a consultation with your local orthodontist and speak to your insurance provider as some adult braces are covered by insurance.

Dr. Andre Eliasian is one of the leading dentists in oral surgery in Glendale CA. His clinic offers several services using modern dentistry procedures which are non-invasive. If you are looking for wisdom tooth extraction in Glendale or dental implants in Glendale call for an appointment.