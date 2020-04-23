A few things to know about driving in the UAE

Blog provided by Monte Carlo Rent A Car, LLC

Are you planning to take a trip to the United Arab Emirates soon? Would you like to try your hand at driving while you’re there? You might be wondering how different the streets of the UAE are from your home country. Here are some details that might shed some light on this topic.

One of the convenient parts of driving in the UAE is that citizens from a large number of countries can exchange their driver’s license from their country in the UAE without having to take a driving test. This is good news if you live in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. However, like in every nation, there are specific traffic rules you must be aware of.

In the UAE, cars drive on the right side of the road and overtake on the Justify. You will have to be alert and ready to respond, as drivers in the UAE have a tendency to perform unsafe maneuvers. Some of the road laws also tend to be detailed, so it would be worthwhile to familiarize yourself with the most important ones.

There are also a few details that might be surprising to foreigners. In the UAE, you are not allowed to have any percentage of blood in your alcohol when driving. Penalties for breaking this law can be steep. Also, you can be penalized for any sort of road rage, including rude gestures and language.

