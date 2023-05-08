Friday Harbor: Four Best Things to Do

In Washington State’s far northwest, in the San Juan Islands, Friday Harbor is a beautiful retreat location. It is a historic neighborhood located on San Juan Island, one of the biggest islands in the archipelago. Only boats or seaplanes can reach the town and the nearby island.

Four of Friday Harbor's best things to do.

Spring Street and Downtown Waterfront

When the ferry arrives at the dock, travelers are greeted by the picturesque Friday Harbor downtown area. Several small businesses thrive here, branching off of Spring Street during the busy tourist season. At any time of year, it’s a great area to stroll and window shop.

Whale Watching

One of Washington’s top state parks, Lime Kiln State Park, is located on the island’s west side, about 15 minutes’ drive from the ferry dock. The moniker Whale Watch Park is one of the best places in Puget Sound to view whales from the shore.

English Camp

English Camp, which makes up the other half of San Juan Island National Historical Park, is located on the island’s northernmost point. This location was inhabited by the Royal Marines from 1860 to 1872, and the park offers a variety of interpretive materials outlining their tenure.

Cattle Point Lighthouse

On the southernmost point of San Juan Island stands the Cattle Point Lighthouse. The American Camp of San Juan Island National Historical Park is only a short, picturesque drive away.