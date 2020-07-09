Is colocation the right choice for you?

Article by Rack Alley

Most business owners know that every company needs a website. Having a website increases your business by a huge margin. However, making one can be difficult and the concept of hosting can be complex for some people. For most people, hosting a website simply picking the cheapest option and hoping for the best. If you are looking into hosting a website, you should learn about colocation. What is colocation? Well, the simple answer is when a hosting company rents out server data that you need to set up your website. This might not sound ideal, but many companies can save a lot of money than if they were to host it themselves. Having the equipment to set up a server and store data in your building can be financially impossible for some companies. In a lot of cases, colocation companies even provide some amount of IT support. So you can go into work knowing that someone will be there to help if something goes wrong.

So if you are a smaller company in the LA area who needs a server for their own website or database, LA colocation is a great place to start looking. The process is relatively easy and a lot cheaper than buying your own server. Renting a server is the best choice for a small business so if your company was thinking about owning your own server, you should look at the benefits of just renting one.