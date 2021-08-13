New Problems with DIY Orthodontics

Blog submitted by Dane Levy Attorney at www.Dentalmal.com. When you need the legal services of skilled dental malpractice attorneys in California, contact Dane Levy.

With so many people now searching for ways to get the perfect smile they want, there are more DIY orthodontics websites springing up. With this type of business, the website takes some photos of your mouth (various ways of doing this), then they make plastic retainers that are supposed to push your teeth into place over time.

This idea has helped many people, but some have reported a long list of problems. For one thing, you do not get to see an orthodontist each month. If something isn’t going in the right direction, then there’s no way to find out until it’s too late. Patients have reported some serious problems. Teeth have moved in weird directions causing the patient not to be able to eat or smile anymore.

Sometimes, infections occur. Since there’s no dentist to examine your mouth, you don’t find out right away. There are lots of other problems being reported on a regular basis. Most orthodontists recommend that people avoid DIY websites for straightening your teeth.

If money is an issue, there are several ways of dealing with this. For one, there’s a special credit card just for medical and dental needs called CareCredit. You can get this card and use it to pay for your braces. Then pay the money back in small monthly payments. You can also use a medical savings plan to pay for braces.

