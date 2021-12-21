The Importance Of Choosing the Right Cushions for Outdoor Furniture

Blog provided by The Foam Factory

There are many different elements that make up the perfect patio or outdoor living area. The plants you choose, the pavement on the ground, and the outdoor lighting you have installed can change the atmosphere of your backyard or patio significantly. When it comes to crafting the perfect outdoor living area, even the smallest details matter.

One detail that many homeowners overlook is their outdoor furniture cushions. Furniture cushions can be a way to add some colorful accents to your outdoor furniture. They also serve a much more practical purpose. Unlike indoor furniture cushions, which are designed for use inside the house, outdoor furniture cushions are made from different materials that can withstand the unique challenges of the outdoors.

Outdoor furniture will be exposed to different weather conditions that may damage most indoor furniture pieces, such as rain/moisture and UV rays. In response to these unique conditions, outdoor furniture cushions are usually manufactured using materials such as Dryfast Foam, which resists moisture by drying very quickly. Dryfast Foam is also made using an antimicrobial formula to combat the growth of harmful microorganisms such as mold and mildew. These microorganisms can cause allergic reactions such as coughing, sneezing, and asthma attacks in the worst cases.

By using the right set of outdoor furniture cushions, you can avoid weather damage and unhealthy conditions while lounging on your patio. You may also get the chance to choose your cushion fabric so that your outdoor furniture cushions match the overall aesthetic of your backyard. Be sure to measure your outdoor furniture before choosing a cushion. You can usually order custom-sized outdoor furniture cushions from retailers such as The Foam Factory.

