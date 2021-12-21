Meditating to Repair Broken Relationships

Article by Zhang Xinyue of Create Abundance

For people, our relationships are one of the most important things in life. We begin to build relationships from the moment we are born. Initially, we form relationships with our parents, then with siblings or other family members. As we grow up, we then make other friends at work. But sometimes these relationships can go awry. There’s nothing worse than being angry with a parent or spouse. How can you overcome issues like this?

As much as we’ve thrown around the term “stress,” we really don’t think about its true meaning. Whether we associate it with a stressful day at work or a fight with our partner, stress can be harmful to our health. There are so many ways that people try to deal with these problems, but meditation is a great new idea that works.

Meditating helps us to calm down and take a second look at things. We can quiet our minds and see whether there might be other ways to think about the situation. As we consider our options, we find that there are many ways of seeing any problem. To see the other person’s point of view, you may need to just stop what you’re doing and meditate.

Zhang Xinyue author of Create Abundance has said this:

“Remember: always take spiritual cultivation as the mainline. Wealth, intimate relations, influence…all is used as a mirror to look in and verify our growth as human beings.”

Zhang Xinyue is the author of the book Create Abundance. The book is a collection of Teacher Zhang Xinyue’s words of wisdom concerning body-mind-spirit cultivation. It was first released in 2012 and became a best seller. You can find it in numerous languages.