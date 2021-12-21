Famous People Who Meditate

Article by Zhang Xinyue of Create Abundance

Ellen Degeneres enjoys meditating. This was recently revealed in an interview. She said: “It feels good. Kinda like when you must shut your computer down, sometimes when it goes crazy, you just shut it down and when you turn it on, it’s OK again. That’s what meditation is to me.”

NBA player Kobe Bryant has also confessed that he enjoys meditating. He says that it gives him an anchor each day and produces calmness in his life. A number of athletes meditate each day and for various reasons. Some are dealing with stress while others are dealing with pain.

The world of acting, singing and sports can be quite stressful. There’s so much going on all the time. We often hear that famous people use drugs, but this is not a sustainable solution. Meditation has no side effects. It’s good for the body, spirit, and mind. It’s easy to learn and there are at least one dozen types of meditation. This is a great remedy that is not expensive and can be done anywhere or anytime.

You can meditate while on vacation or while at the office. You can meditate in the middle of the day or late at night. You can get this to fit your lifestyle so it’s easy and fun.

Zhang Xinyue author of Create Abundance has said this:

“No human is ever free from a relationship. You have relationships with your family, friends as well as Divinity. You may escape from reality, but can you escape from your selfhood? You can practice only within a relationship, for there is nowhere to flee.”

